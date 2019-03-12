ST. LOUIS — A man who was found dead in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning has been identified.
Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 6100 block of Pennsylvania after firefighters found the man while they were fighting a fire.
Police said the man was burned but a cause of death hasn’t been determined. They are calling the man's death suspicious.
He was identified Wednesday as 33-year-old Corey Lupo of St. Louis.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
LOCAL NEWS
- Person shot and killed at Waffle House in north county
- Neighbors tired of illegal tire dumper by Florissant shopping center
- Get to know Carolyn Kindle Betz, the face of St. Louis' new MLS team
- St. Louis leaders seek $30M in state tax credits for $461M soccer stadium
- University of Illinois joins campaign against climate change
- $20,000 reward offered for information about elk poaching