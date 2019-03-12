ST. LOUIS — A man who was found dead in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning has been identified.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 6100 block of Pennsylvania after firefighters found the man while they were fighting a fire.

Police said the man was burned but a cause of death hasn’t been determined. They are calling the man's death suspicious.

He was identified Wednesday as 33-year-old Corey Lupo of St. Louis.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).