Local News

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car near Columbia Bottom Conservation area

A man was found dead inside a car in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road, which is near the Columbia Bottom Conservation area, around 2:10 p.m.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

