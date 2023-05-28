Man found dead in Mississippi River near the Arch

Police said the preliminary investigation by the medical examiner's office found no signs of trauma.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead in the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch Saturday evening.

St. Louis police said they were called to the riverboat docks on South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard at about 5:40 for a report of a body in the water. When they arrived, they found a dead man's body face down in the water.

The medical examiner's office is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said the preliminary investigation by the examiner's office found no signs of trauma.

The victim has not been identified.

No other information was provided.