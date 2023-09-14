Man found dead in pond Wednesday afternoon at Willmore Park

The police department's real-time crime center said the man's body showed no obvious signs of trauma when it was found.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead in a pond Wednesday afternoon in Willmore Park .

St. Louis police said the 41-year-old man was found in the pond at about 4:30 p.m. The department's real-time crime center said the man's body showed no obvious signs of trauma when it was found.

The man has not been identified.

Park rangers closed entrances to the park for hours while police investigated. Police did not say in which of the park's two ponds the man's body was found.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.