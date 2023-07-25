Man found dead Monday in Potosi

Police did not say how the man died.

POTOSI, Mo. — A man was discovered dead in a ditch in Potosi on Monday.

The Potosi Police Department said it was called to investigate a man was found lying in a ditch near Highway 8 and Pearl Street on Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man was dead. Police did not say how the man died.

The man's identity has not been released.

The man's death is being investigated by the Potosi Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Coroner's Office.

No other information was released.

