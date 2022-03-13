Man found dead in vehicle submerged in Macoupin County lake

Sheriff's deputies say the vehicle was found along Miles Station Road Saturday morning.

BRIGHTON, Ill. — A man was found dead in a vehicle that was submerged in a lake in Macoupin County, sheriffs deputies said.

Deputies were called to recover a vehicle from a lake off Miles Station Road outside of Brighton, Illinois, at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Kenneth Torrez, 31, was found dead inside the vehicle.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office posted the information on Facebook Sunday morning.

It was not immediately known how the vehicle ended up in the lake. The MCSO and the Coroner's Office were investigating.