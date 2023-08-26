Man found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS — A man was found in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds in St. Louis Friday night.
The victim was found in Dutchtown shortly before 10 p.m., a preliminary report from police said. He wasn't conscious or breathing.
The man's body was found in the 2600 block of Osage Street, near St. Louis General Hospital.
Police have not said whether or not the victim has survived, but homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.
Police shared no other information.
This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest news.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
