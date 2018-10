ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Benton Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of Congress a little before 6 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as 38-year-old Richard MacDonald.

