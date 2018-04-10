CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was found shot to death in Cahokia Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they initially thought the man died of natural causes. His body was decomposed when they found him. The man has not been identified, but police said he’s 47-years-old.

The medical examiner’s office determined he died from a gunshot wound and found one bullet in his stomach.

