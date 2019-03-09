EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a man in his 30s was found dead in the 1600 block of Belmont around 3 a.m.

The man has not been identified. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

