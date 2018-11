ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Louis County Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive around 7 a.m. a man was found in a vacant apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the man is in his 20s.

Police have not provided any other details. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

