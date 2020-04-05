Man found shot to death inside Hazelwood hotel room

Police found the man dead inside a room at the Extend-A-Stay Suites on N. Hanley Road

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A man was found shot to death inside a hotel room early Monday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Extend-A-Stay Suites at 7350 N. Hanley Rd. Inside room 172, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

A male suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot, police said.

The department's Criminal Investigation Team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 314-838-5000 and press 1.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.