Man found shot, unresponsive in St. Louis Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to a shooting Tuesday night in St. Louis.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard.

Police said a 20-year-old man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing.

Police did release any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

