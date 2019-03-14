EUREKA, Mo. — A 35-year-old man from Mexico pleaded guilty to eight counts of transporting undocumented immigrants Thursday, about eight months after police pulled him over in Eureka with a car full of people.

On Aug. 2, more than a dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a traffic stop. The man behind the wheel, Rene Flores-Calderon, ran off but was arrested the next day.

The other people in the car told police they were paying Flores-Calderon to drive them to different cities in the United States.

He was indicted a few weeks later, and according to a press release from the U.S. State's Attorney of eastern Missouri, he pleaded guilty to eight counts of transportation of undocumented immigrants and one count of illegal reentry.

He could face 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

He was previously convicted of illegal reentry six times and deported.