ST. LOUIS – A man had his rental vehicle stolen in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue where a 60-year-old man was approached by four men around the ages of 15 to 20. The man refused to hand over his keys, but the suspects wrestled him to the ground to get his keys. One suspect got into his vehicle and fled the scene while the others ran on foot.

A short time later, the man’s rental, a 2018 Chevrolet C/K 250, was found in the 4000 block of Oregon.

