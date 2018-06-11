ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man had both of his cars stolen from him Monday night in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lami around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a carjacking. A 39-year-old man told police he was getting items out of his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when two unknown men in their early 20s approached him.

One of the suspects armed with a gun took the victim’s property from his pockets. Among his property, the suspects found keys to another car owned by the victim, a 2012 Nissan Altima, which was also parked in the area.

One of the suspects fled in the victim’s Chevrolet Malibu and the other suspect fled in the victim’s Nissan Altima.

