CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A man was hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Chesterfield Friday afternoon.

Police responded to an accident in the parking lot in Babbo’s, next to Syberg’s off Chesterfield Airport Road where a man was hit and found dead around 2:35 p.m.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.