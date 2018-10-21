ST. LOUIS — A person was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of south city.

At 1:06 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Chippewa—which is a block over from the Target store. Police said a man was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital, but he passed away.

Police did not release any further details about the incident or those involved.

This was the second time officers responded to the area Sunday. Earlier in the day, police investigated someone being cut with a knife in the 6400 block of Chippewa. The person who did it ran away from the scene. No other details have been released and police did not say the two incidents are connected.

