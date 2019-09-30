JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hit by a car while trying to cross Interstate 55 Monday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., the man was running from west to east near Route A in Jefferson County when he was hit by a car, according to Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis. His injuries aren’t known at this time, but he survived, Lewis added, and charges are not expected.

The collision caused emergency responders to close the southbound lanes of I-55 for about an hour Monday afternoon.

