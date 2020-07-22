x
Man killed after being struck by 2 cars while crossing road in St. Louis County

The second car left the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck by two cars while trying to cross a street Tuesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified him as 35-year-old Cornell Mahr of St. Louis.

The crash happened at 8:41 p.m. as a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on Chambers Road in Dellwood, according to an MSHP crash report. Mahr stepped off the sidewalk into the car's path and was struck by the car's right side as the driver swerved to the left to try to avoid him. 

Mahr landed in the road and was struck by a second car that drove away. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. 

The Malibu was towed from the scene. Police didn't have any information on the car that drove away.

