x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Man hit, killed after getting out of his car in St. Louis County Sunday night

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Phil E. Thomas, 66, was hit after he got out of his car on Halls Ferry Road
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was fatally hit in St. Louis County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Phil E. Thomas, 66, was hit after he got out of his car on Halls Ferry Road near Leamont Drive.

Thomas was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road when he stopped his car in the road and got out. The front of a Jeep Commander hit Thomas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep Commander was extensively damaged, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report.

No other details have been made available.

OTHER STORIES

Man found shot to death inside Hazelwood hotel room

Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion kills Richmond Heights man, injures 3 others