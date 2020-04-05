Man hit, killed after getting out of his car in St. Louis County Sunday night

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Phil E. Thomas, 66, was hit after he got out of his car on Halls Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was fatally hit in St. Louis County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Phil E. Thomas, 66, was hit after he got out of his car on Halls Ferry Road near Leamont Drive.

Thomas was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road when he stopped his car in the road and got out. The front of a Jeep Commander hit Thomas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep Commander was extensively damaged, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report.

No other details have been made available.