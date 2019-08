FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police are investigating after man was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ferdinand around 10:30 p.m. where they found a man who had been hit by a car. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old John Kiel.

Police said the driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and is cooperating with them.