The man's identity has not been released

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., a car was traveling east on East Chain of Rocks Road near Lenox Avenue when a man entered the roadway and was hit by the car.

Illinois State Police said the victim was a 37-year-old man from Granite City. ISP will not release his identity until next of kin is notified.