ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.

The man was hit on Tesson Ferry Road north of Lindbergh Boulevard near Concord. St. Louis County police believe the victim was in his 60s.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver remained at the scene.