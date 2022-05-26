Man hit, killed trying to cross street near his East Alton home

EAST ALTON, Ill. — A Madison County man has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a street near his home.
Deputies responded at about 3:18 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a person hit by a car near East Airline Drive and Hill Drive in East Alton.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man with extensive head and upper body injuries. He died at the scene.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Robert Stevens, a 78-year-old who lived nearby.
The preliminary investigation suggested the man was trying to cross Airline Drive when he was hit by a car on a curved stretch of the road. The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, the sheriff’s office told 5 On Your Side. The case is still under investigation, but no charges are pending at this time, officials added.