Man hit by car, killed while standing near his mailbox in Moline Acres

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed while standing near his mailbox alongside Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Vernon Jones was standing near his mailbox near the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Sunbeam Lane at around 12:20 when he was struck.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra was driving north on Lewis and Clark when the driver left the roadway and struck Jones.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash reports said the driver suffered moderate injures. There were no passengers in the car at the time of the crash.