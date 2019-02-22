COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Collinsville.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, in the State Park Place neighborhood around 11:30 p.m.

The man has not been identified, but police said he is 38 years old.

Witnesses said they saw a dark in color pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The truck may have some chrome trim and a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or the driver should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2052.