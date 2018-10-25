ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Ruesta Drive for a disturbance call.

During the investigation, two officers made contact with a man in a van. Police said the man was armed with a handgun.

After a struggle ensued, one of the officers shot the man.

The two officers began life-saving techniques until emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Both officers were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: @stlcountypd says 2 uniformed officers approached armed individual in van. Struggle ensued. Suspect was shot by one officer. Officers began life-saving measures. Suspect listed in critical condition. Gun recovered from scene. @ChrisDavisMMJ is there for @ksdknews at 10. — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) October 26, 2018

BREAKING: Officer involved shooting in Spanish Lake at the Oak Park Apartments. I’m working to learn details at the scene. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/Jqsgqx2e3e — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavisMMJ) October 25, 2018

© 2018 KSDK