ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was robbed and shot in Tower Grove South Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 3500 block of Grave Avenue around 1:15 p.m., a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was found near Grace and Potomac.

An investigation revealed a suspect shot the man during a robbery and then ran from the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

