ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on an interstate in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Interstate 70 near Riverview for a report of a shooting. Officers found two men inside a car on the shoulder of westbound I-70.

Police said they could see bullet holes in the car.

One of the men, a 26-year-old, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second man, a 31-year-old, was not injured in the shooting.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for a few hours following the shooting, but have reopened.

Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

