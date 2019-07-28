ST CLAIR, Mo. — A man suffered serious injuries when two boats crashed on the Meramec River in St. Clair Saturday evening.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said two boats were heading downstream near Meramec Shores Drive at around 6:50. The report said one of the drivers swerved out of the way of a gravel bar in the middle of the river and was hit by the other boat.

A 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was listed in serious condition.

