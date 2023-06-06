Man calls 911 for help after garage collapses on him in Jefferson County

Cedar Hill Fire Chief Mick Fischer said the man had his cell phone in his pocket and was able to call 911 for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man in his 50s suffered moderate to severe injuries Tuesday after a garage he was working in collapsed in Jefferson County.

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District said the collapse happened at about 10 a.m. at a home on the 6200 block of Ruble Lane.

Cedar Hill Fire Chief Mick Fischer said the man was by himself demolishing the property that he recently bought when the roof fell in on him. Fischer said the man had his cell phone in his pocket and was able to call 911 for help.

Crews were able to free the man within 10 minutes using airbags and hydraulic equipment, Fischer said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.

According to a Facebook post, the department got help from the High Ridge Fire Protection District, Big River Ambulance District and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.