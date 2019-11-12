ST. LOUIS — A disabled man was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at a two-story brick home in the 3000 block of Caroline. Firefighters arrived at the home at around 2 a.m. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor.
Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside the home because he is disabled and relies on a wheelchair. They got him out and continued to fight the fire.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Five people have been displaced due to this fire. Four of those people lived in the home next door which was also damaged from the fire.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Employee sues law firm, claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted at company party
- Babysitter charged with stealing from parent, more victims possible
- After 25 years in prison, family and supporters of Lamar Johnson asking state for new trial
- 'The school must have a budget. They must have money' | St. Louis' 100-year-old nursing school will not accept new students
- 'He’s going to get a lot of treats!' | Good Samaritan reunites with dog after car stolen while helping strangers in St. Louis