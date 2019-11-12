ST. LOUIS — A disabled man was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a two-story brick home in the 3000 block of Caroline. Firefighters arrived at the home at around 2 a.m. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor.

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside the home because he is disabled and relies on a wheelchair. They got him out and continued to fight the fire.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Five people have been displaced due to this fire. Four of those people lived in the home next door which was also damaged from the fire.