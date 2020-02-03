ST. LOUIS — A man told police he was able to escape after four people kidnapped him at a north St. Louis gas station and forced him to drive to an ATM in his own car.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call late Sunday night and found a 47-year-old man with a cut on his face.

He told police he was walking to his car at the Mobil gas station at 5750 Natural Bridge Avenue when a woman walked up to him and asked for a lighter.

As the man went to grab a lighter, the woman pulled a gun on him and ordered him into his own car, he said.

She forced him to drive to a nearby motel, where three other men assaulted him and stole his ATM card.

The suspects drove his car to an ATM but weren't able to get any money out, he said. They then drove him back to the Mobil, where he was able to get away and call police.

The suspects drove away in his 2003 Cadillac Escalade.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

