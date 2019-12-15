ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a 3-car accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 270.
The accident happened at around 1:40 a.m. near Dougherty Ferry Road.
A Kia Forte was traveling in the wrong direction along I-270 when it hit the front of a Toyota Sienna and the side of a Nissan Murano, according to the crash report.
A passenger in the Toyota Sienna, 34-year-old Timothy Primo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old man, and the driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- WB I-70 closed in St. Charles County after 13-car crash
- 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Pagedale shooting; Major Case Squad investigating
- Winter storm arrives in St. Louis by lunchtime
- 5 newborn puppies abandoned at Clayton park
- SIU Carbondale will no longer require SAT, ACT for admission
- Blues win one for the ages. Here's how it happened.