ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a 3-car accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 270.

The accident happened at around 1:40 a.m. near Dougherty Ferry Road.

A Kia Forte was traveling in the wrong direction along I-270 when it hit the front of a Toyota Sienna and the side of a Nissan Murano, according to the crash report.

A passenger in the Toyota Sienna, 34-year-old Timothy Primo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old man, and the driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.