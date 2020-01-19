SULLIVAN, Mo. — A man was killed and two others were injured after the 2008 Toyota Yaris they were traveling in swerved off the road and flipped early Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Vance McMillan was driving east on Interstate 44 at around 3 a.m. with two other people in the car. When he tried to exit the highway at exit 225, the vehicle started to skid and eventually went off the road.

The car flipped after hitting a tree and culvert.

McMillan, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. The crash report said he was not wearing his seat belt.

The other two men — a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old — suffered serious and moderate injuries, respectively. The 22-year was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. The 21-year-old was driven to the hospital for treatment.

