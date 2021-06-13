Man killed, 4 or 5 others injured when boat collides with large rock in Meramec River

First responders to George Winter Park in Fenton found people giving man CPR. One other boat occupant had critical injuries.

FENTON, Mo. — One person was killed and five others were injured when a boat traveling at high speed struck a rock on the Meramec River at George Winter Park on Saturday night.

A passenger died and another was in critical condition, according to Saline Valley emergency response personnel, which were first on the scene. Three other occupants of the boat were expected to be OK.

The boat hit a large rock near the bank that was “about the size of a car,” the on-duty battalion chief with Saline Valley reported. The boat was split from front to back and became swamped, the chief said.

Upon arrival to the park, Saline Valley first responders found people trying to perform CPR on a man. Saline Valley took the two critical patients to a hospital, and Fenton Fire handled the others. Belleville Fire also assisted.

Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division were expected on the scene Sunday.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the injuries or details about the boat.

The man who died appeared to be in his 40s, witnesses said. Rescue crews were not certain if there had been five or six people on the boat.