Man killed after street racer crashed into his parked car in St. Louis

William Moore, 55, was killed after his parked car was struck by another car

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died early Sunday morning after his parked car was hit by another car that police believe was street racing.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as William Moore, 55, of the 5300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Goodfellow Boulevard. Police believe a 21-year-old man in a 2006 Acura TSX was speeding down Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, street racing two other cars. As the man tried to pass two women in a 2020 Ford EcoSport, their SUV made a left turn and was struck on the front left side by his car.

Police said the driver of the Acura lost control and struck Moore's car, which was parked on the side of the road. Moore was inside his car when it was hit.

The impact split the Acura in half. The driver was ejected and suffered a broken arm. The drivers of the two cars he was racing picked the man up and took him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Moore was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear how much time passed before Moore was found inside his car.

Police did not provide any injury information about the women in the Ford SUV.