St. Louis man hit, killed by car in Ferguson Saturday

FERGUSON, Mo. — 30-year-old Jeremiah Williams died Saturday night after being struck by a car in north St. Louis County.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Williams was crossing the road where there was no crosswalk on West Florissant Avenue north of Ferguson Avenue, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

According to the crash report, a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound in the right lane of West Florissant Avenue and hit Williams as he was crossing the road .

Williams was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The report said the driver of the Chevrolet Sonic remained on scene after the crash.

This is at least the second incident of a pedestrian struck in the area since Thursday.

Late Thursday night, a 25-year-old man was walking westbound across Jefferson Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue in St. Louis when he was hit by a gray sedan.

St. Louis Metro police said the driver of the sedan continued south on Jefferson Avenue and was last seen on Locust Street.