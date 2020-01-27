ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a crash and car fire in north St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened at around 5:35 on Goodfellow Boulevard near Interstate 70. When officers arrived, the car was in flames with the man still inside.

He was eventually removed from the car and rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital.

Police said he was in his 50s but have not released his name.

