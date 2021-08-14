Man killed in crash on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County.
It happened around 6:30 Friday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car was parked on the right shoulder, facing northbound on the interstate near Missouri 370 in the Bridgeton area. That's when another vehicle drove off the roadway and hit the back of the parked car.
The crash report states 59-year-old Stephen Weiser, the driver who traveled off the road, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported.