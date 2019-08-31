ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County late Friday night.
Around 11 p.m., Allen Coggins, of St. Clair, was driving westbound on I-44 when he got in a single-car accident near Big Bend Boulevard and was facing the eastbound lanes.
Another car struck the back of Coggins’ car and a second car then struck the front Coggins’ car, according to the crash report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS
- 'I want the same penalty' | Mother of slain 15-year-old reacts to suspect's arrest
- Woman shot and killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
- St. Louis area schools increasing safety measures at athletic events after gun shots at football jamborees
- Police say man tried to use dog to lure 12-year-old girl at Pontoon Beach school bus stop
- St. Charles marine surprises daughter at school after 11-month deployment
- A final farewell for the River City Rascals
- Brandon Theesfeld indicted on capital murder charges in death of Ally Kostial