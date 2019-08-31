ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., Allen Coggins, of St. Clair, was driving westbound on I-44 when he got in a single-car accident near Big Bend Boulevard and was facing the eastbound lanes.

Another car struck the back of Coggins’ car and a second car then struck the front Coggins’ car, according to the crash report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.