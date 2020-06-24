80-year-old man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on Route 66

The highway patrol said the man was driving on the shoulder when he hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn onto a parking lot

PACIFIC, Mo. — An 80-year-old man was killed when he drove into a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn off Historic Route 66 in Pacific, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Delmer Walton was driving his Dodge Ram 2500 van west on the shoulder along the 18700 block of Historic Route 66. At around 4:45 p.m., Walton struck a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn from the road onto a parking lot.

Police and first responders arrived at the scene a short time later, where Walton was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.