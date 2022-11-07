Man killed in crash in south St. Louis County

St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 12:26 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

According to a police press release, a woman was driving her GMC Sierra northbound when she tried to turn onto Camborne Drive. While trying to make the turn, her car was struck by a Ford F-250.

A man inside the Sierra was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries. The driver of the Sierra and a 3-year-old child inside the car were injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the F-250 was not injured.