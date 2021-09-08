Man killed in hit-and-run while trying to cross road in Ferguson

Police are looking for a gray or tan four-door vehicle, possibly an older model Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed by a car Saturday night while crossing a road in Ferguson.

The Ferguson Police Department said officers responded to the scene at about 10:52 p.m. to find the man lying in the street on Chambers Road near Coppinger Drive. He was unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

According to an initial investigation, he had been trying to walk across the road when a car struck him and drove away. Police are looking for a gray or tan four-door vehicle, possibly an older model Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage.