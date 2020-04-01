ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Wentzville.
Broderick Ford, 41, was traveling along Interstate 70 when he lost control of his car, ran off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times.
The back of his car then hit a tree, according to the crash report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
