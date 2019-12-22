MONTGOMERY, Illinois — One person is dead and two others are being treated for serious injuries following a one-car accident in Montgomery, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred Sunday morning around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55, 5 miles south of Farmersville.

Police say, Daniel C. Behrends, 53, of Sullivan, Missouri was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over.

Behrends was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

Raven E. Smith, 33, also of Sullivan was riding in the front passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt. Smith was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The rear seat passenger, Alvin L. Hunter, 51, of Sullivan was pronounced dead on the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Semi-truck crashes into Florida's historic Desert Inn YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. - A semi tractor-trailer crashed Sunday morning into Florida's historic Desert Inn Motel. Pictures taken by Mike Brown and published on his Facebook page, the South Florida Wanderer, show the jackknifed truck in the building.

RELATED: Police: 63 vehicles involved in crash in Virginia; 35 people taken to the hospital

RELATED: Racism in stands leads FIFA’s to implement new protocols for the first time

RELATED: Police hope to reunite burglary victims with their property