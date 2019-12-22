MONTGOMERY, Illinois — One person is dead and two others are being treated for serious injuries following a one-car accident in Montgomery, Illinois.
According to the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred Sunday morning around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55, 5 miles south of Farmersville.
Police say, Daniel C. Behrends, 53, of Sullivan, Missouri was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over.
Behrends was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
Raven E. Smith, 33, also of Sullivan was riding in the front passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt. Smith was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
The rear seat passenger, Alvin L. Hunter, 51, of Sullivan was pronounced dead on the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
