FENTON, Mo. — A man was killed in a car crash Saturday evening in Fenton.

At 7:30 p.m., officers from St. Louis County police and the Fenton precinct responded to a two-vehicle crash at Gravois and Water Street, which is near the Meramec River.

An investigation revealed a pick-up truck driving eastbound on Gravois hit an SUV. The driver of the SUV was trying to make a left turn onto Gravois when it was hit by the truck, police said.

The SUV driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. St. Louis County police investigators, including the Accident Reconstruction Team, are looking into what happened.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

