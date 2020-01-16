FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on a Franklin County service road that runs along Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the service road on South Service Road near the intersection of South Service and Sunny Meadows Road.

The highway patrol said 35-year-old Timothy J. Buerk Jr. was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. The dump truck driver was going east in the eastbound lanes when he saw the car coming at him. Just as he tried to swerve out of the way of the car, Buerk swerved in the same direction, and the vehicles collided.

Buerk was killed in the crash and his car was totaled. The dump truck suffered moderate damage. The dump truck driver was not injured, according to the crash report.

