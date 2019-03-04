CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and car in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened on Decker Lane near Old Ballas Road in at around 4 p.m. Police closed Decker Lane between Old Ballas Road and Studt Avenue for the investigation.

The driver of the car was not injured in the accident and is cooperating with police.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

Video of the scene shows a black motorcycle and blue passenger vehicle involved in the crash.